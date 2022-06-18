Singer Bonnie Raitt discusses her new album and enduring career

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Geoff Bennett
Andrew Corkery
Music legend and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Bonnie Raitt is out with her twenty-first album called "Just Like That." It's her first new release in more than six years, and has landed at No. 1 on six different Billboard charts since its release. Geoff Bennett sat down with Raitt to discuss her dynamic 50-year career and what she's learned about herself along the way.
Geoff Bennett is the chief Washington correspondent for PBS NewsHour. He is also a political contributor for NBC News and MSNBC.
Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.
