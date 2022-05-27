Anger, torment grip Uvalde residents as details emerge on police response to the shooting

Amna Nawaz:

Certainly, as we reported, there will be some level of accountability. There will be investigations into the police response at the state, possibly the federal level as well.

But parents here know nothing's going to bring back their children. And Uvalde now, like so many communities racked by this kind of violence has been forever changed, right? But this does raise many questions, Judy, we're hearing here about exactly how much more can be done to protect students, how much more can be done to harden schools, when you have this kind of a situation, the gunman in this case with two assault rifles and, officials revealed today, over 1,600 rounds of ammunition.

The steps that were put into place here, that had been put in place at schools across the country just did not work. There was no police officer on site. The door was not locked. And when the police arrived, they didn't do what they were trained to do. They did not confront and eventually neutralize that gunman until many of those children were dead.

And so we're left with this bigger question, because this is now what children are trained to do, right? It's been striking to see over the last three days just how much of that safety burden has shifted to children in this situation.

All children in America go through lockdown drills. My kids, many of our viewers, kids since the age of 4 or 5, they know their hiding place. They know they have to go and stay quiet. And when you talk to the kids here, that's exactly what they did.

Even though the adults didn't do what they were trained to do, the kids did. I talked to a third grader yesterday, an 8-year-old, who told me, even though he was in the cafeteria during lunch when the shooting happened, he knew he had to run and hide. And he did exactly that, even though he wasn't in his classroom where he'd run through those drills.

And I asked him, how did you know to do that? Did a teacher tell you? Did an officer tell you? And he said: "No. No one told me. I just knew that I had to" — Judy.