Rep. James Comer, R-Ky.:

Well, I don't think we learned anything new that we hadn't already heard through speculation in — of the media in the past.

But one of the things that I tried to do in my questioning, and I think most of my Republican colleagues tried to do, was determine the level of credibility of this witness.

I think that it's — it's suspicious that the first witness we have in this committee with the new Democrat majority on an issue this important ends up being a guy that's going to be in jail in less than three months. He's a guy that just got disbarred this week from the New York bar.

So the level of credibility from the one and only witness was a little suspect. But I don't think we learned anything earth-shatteringly new on the Trump investigation.