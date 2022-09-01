Rep.-elect Mary Peltola on her win in Alaska and Democrats’ chances of holding the House

Judy Woodruff:

A major political upset in Alaska last night, as a Democrat won the state's only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Former state legislator Mary Peltola won a special election to replace former Congressman Don Young, who died earlier this year. Peltola's Republican opponents included former vice presidential nominee and Governor Sarah Palin and Nick Begich, whose grandfather represented the seat in the '70s. They will all face off again in November.

It's also the state's first election using ranked-choice voting.

Joining me now to discuss her win is congresswoman-elect Mary Peltola.

Congratulations.

Mary Peltola (D), Alaska Congresswoman-Elect: Thank you, Judy. Good to be with you.