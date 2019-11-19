Rep. Jayapal on ‘damning’ impeachment evidence and what happens next

Rep. Pramila Jayapal:

Well, we don't know exactly what the charges will be.

As you know, I'm on the Judiciary Committee. Our role now is to wait and get the reports from the different committees. We will have due process. We will have — the president's counsel will be able to testify, if he wants to do so.

And then we will look at all of that on the Judiciary Committee, and we will decide if we are going forward with impeachment articles. And we will then look at what those articles will be.

I will just tell you that the evidence is damning. But the thing that is most damning is the testimony from the earliest witness, the first witness to testify to the American people.

And that was Donald Trump, who he himself said: This is what I did. I withheld aid. I went and asked for an investigation, a public investigation, from a very fragile country.

Let's not forget the situation that Ukraine is in and what this actually does to our leadership role in the world, when you have the most powerful country essentially saying, I'm not going to give you the aid you need, much less the meeting at the White House, unless you agree to investigate my political rival.

That should be untenable for every Democrat and every Republican.