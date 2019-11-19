What we learned from public testimony of officials on Trump’s July 25 call

Yamiche Alcindor:

Sources close to Lieutenant Colonel Vindman told me that an official, high-ranking official from the Army has actually called his family and reassured them that Lieutenant Colonel Vindman will not face any sort of retaliation.

And that's important to note, because Army Lieutenant Colonel Vindman is actually essentially deployed to the White House. This is an Army assignment for him. He's not someone who came and worked for the White House as a political appointee. But, rather, this is in some ways — this is in some ways his — part of his service as an Army officer.

And as a result, this is a sort of deployment to him. So, when you think about that, it's — the Army is feeling under so much pressure that they want to make sure they reach out to him and say, look, in your time where you think that you're doing what's best for your country, where you're putting yourself out there and testifying publicly, we want you to know that we have your back.

That's incredibly important. I think it's also important that we — to note that Vindman put his story as an immigrant, his family's story as an American story, at the center of his testimony today.

And there are critics of the president who say this is a president who has had real issues when it comes to immigration, who has, in some ways, people think, challenged the very idea of America welcoming immigrants from all parts of the world.

And now you have a lieutenant Army colonel coming before Congress and saying, as — this is my duty as an American to come forward and tell you that I have concerns with the president of the United States.

I can't underscore enough how important that is and also how important it is that the Army wanted to make sure that he knew that they — that they — that military service, that military agency has his back. That's — that's incredibly important here.