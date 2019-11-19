Rep. Mike Johnson on Vindman’s reputation, witness credibility and Trump’s frustration

Rep. Mike Johnson:

I don't know what the idea of the theory was behind the investment of time on that.

But I do think the credibility of witnesses is important, that what Republicans are frustrated about is the lopsided nature of all of these hearings. We're not able to call all the witnesses that we want. We're not, as has been said so many times, allowed a proper cross-examination.

Witnesses have been instructed by Chairman Schiff not to answer certain questions. And that — that's problematic for us.

So there's a lot of — a lot of members are venting their frustration. They're trying to make sure that the rule of law is complied with here. And I think that process and that procedure is really, really important.

It's important to know where a witness is coming from, what their background is, and all of that.

I'm personally fine with the credibility of this witness. It's not that is my chief concern. My concern is that he's talking about these notions and ideas, and he never spoke with the president himself.

To date, the only person who's testified is Ambassador Sondland, who had a direct conversation with the president. And he said he asked the president expressly, what do you want from Ukraine, and he said, I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo. I want them to do the right thing.

That's pretty clear to me. And that's why the president has so much confidence in the transcript.