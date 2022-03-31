Rep. Zoe Lofgren on the Jan. 6 probe and why it’s ‘far more serious’ than Watergate

Judy Woodruff:

The Select Congressional Committee Investigating the January 6 Capitol attack today heard from the closest witness to former President Donald Trump yet, his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Representative Zoe Lofgren, a Democrat from California, is a member of that committee. And I spoke with her a short time ago.

Congresswoman Lofgren, thank you very much for joining us.

The January 6 Committee today heard from Jared Kushner. What can you tell us about what he had to say to the committee, or, maybe equally important, what he didn't say?