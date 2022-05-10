Colorado college reckons with a troubling legacy of erasing Indigenous culture

Judy Woodruff:

Over the course of more than 100 years, beginning in the 1800s, hundreds of thousands of Native American children in the U.S. were removed from their families, placed in federal boarding schools and forced to abandon their native languages and culture.

One college in Colorado which is also one of the top Native American degree conferring institutions in the country is reckoning with that history.

Special correspondent Hari Sreenivasan reports for our Rethinking College series.