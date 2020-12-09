Report finds a ‘failure of leadership’ after Fort Hood murder

Ellen Haring:

No, but it is certainly one of the first times that they have actually done that. And it will send a strong message.

But they — I was very upset by the relief of 14 people just local to Fort Hood that included enlisted men. First of all, this is a broad, systemic problem that should be carried by the officers who lead those enlisted men. To relieve enlisted men, that's — to me, that's shirking the responsibility at the highest levels.

I'd like to see senior commanders relieved, the Third Corps commander was not relieved. In fact, only his deputy was relieved. The previous Third Corps commander, where all these problems developed, not only was he — is he not being considered for a sanction or punishment. He's now gone on to another star.

So, commander after commander after commander has had this problem at Fort Hood. None of them have addressed it. Instead, it's usually a stepping-stone to another star.