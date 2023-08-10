Report reveals Justice Thomas secretly benefited from network of wealthy patrons

John Yang
By —

John Yang

Saher Khan
By —

Saher Khan

Audio

There are new details about the gifts Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has gotten from wealthy businessmen. ProPublica provided the fullest account yet of the gifts and there are far more than previously known. John Yang discussed the story with Brett Murphy, one of the reporters who unearthed these details, and Joel Anderson, host of Slate’s “Slow Burn” podcast.

Listen to this Segment

John Yang
By —

John Yang

John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

@johnyangtv
Saher Khan
By —

Saher Khan

Saher Khan is a reporter-producer for the PBS NewsHour.

@SaherMKhan

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch