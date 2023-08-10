Report reveals Justice Thomas secretly benefited from network of wealthy patrons

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
John Yang
John Yang
Saher Khan
Saher Khan
There are new details about the gifts Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has gotten from wealthy businessmen. ProPublica provided the fullest account yet of the gifts and there are far more than previously known. John Yang discussed the story with Brett Murphy, one of the reporters who unearthed these details, and Joel Anderson, host of Slate’s “Slow Burn” podcast.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Saher Khan is a reporter-producer for the PBS NewsHour.
