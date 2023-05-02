Senate probes Supreme Court ethics after questionable financial dealings by justices

Amna Nawaz:

Unlike the guidelines federal judges must adhere to, the Supreme Court has no formal ethics code. Justices are meant to police themselves. But

a series of recent reports documenting justices' failures to disclose gifts and real estate deals has sparked questions about possible reforms. ProPublica reported in April that Justice Clarence Thomas failed to disclose hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of gifts, including luxury trips from a billionaire donor. They later reported the same donor purchased properties from Thomas including Thomas' mother's home, which he still lives in today.

Politico later reported Justice Neil Gorsuch sold a Colorado property to the CEO of a law firm with regular business before the court and didn't disclose that the CEO was a buyer.