Report reveals many current U.S. leaders have slaveholding ancestors

Amna Nawaz:

Although America declared its independence on this day in 1776, it would take nearly 90 years for Black people enslaved in this country to obtain their freedom.

A new reporting project from Reuters found that some of the most powerful people in the country today are direct descendants of powerful slave-owning early Americans.

I recently spoke with Tom Lasseter, an editor who worked on the Reuters project. While he was seeking responses from Republicans and Democrats alike about his team's findings, he too was reckoning with new details about his own family's ties to slavery.

Tom Lasseter, welcome to the "NewsHour." Thanks for being here.