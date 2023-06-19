Report says DOJ resisted investigating Trump’s role in Jan. 6 for over a year

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Geoff Bennett
New reporting from The Washington Post reveals that in the days and weeks following the Jan. 6 attack, senior officials at the Justice Department and the FBI made critical decisions that might have compromised its investigation of former President Trump and his associates' possible involvement in the historic event. Geoff Bennett discussed the report with Aaron C. Davis.
