Report says DOJ resisted investigating Trump’s role in Jan. 6 for over a year

New reporting from The Washington Post reveals that in the days and weeks following the Jan. 6 attack, senior officials at the Justice Department and the FBI made critical decisions that might have compromised its investigation of former President Trump and his associates' possible involvement in the historic event. Geoff Bennett discussed the report with Aaron C. Davis.

