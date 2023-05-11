Republican Congressman Chip Roy on debt ceiling debate and border policy

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Geoff Bennett
Geoff Bennett
Leave your feedback
The pandemic-era rule that served two presidents as a border policy Band-Aid is expiring as Congress is up against another ticking clock with the debt limit impasse threatening the national and global economies. Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy is an influential voice in the House Freedom Caucus and the debt debate. He joined Amna Nawaz to discuss the latest on the negotiations.
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
Support Provided By:
Learn more