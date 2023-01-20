Republican leading Oversight Committee discusses plans to investigate Biden

Geoff Bennett:

The House Oversight Committee under new Republican leadership has announced its first hearing set for next month on mismanagement of pandemic relief funding.

The committee's new chairman, Kentucky Republican James Comer, says his passion is tackling waste, fraud and abuse of taxpayer dollars in the federal government. The panel's other priorities include investigating the Biden administration's immigration policies, the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the business dealings of Biden family members.

I spoke with Congressman Comer earlier today, starting with the issue currently in the Oversight Committee's crosshairs, the discovery of classified documents from President Biden's time as vice president.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, welcome to the "NewsHour."