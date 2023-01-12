WATCH: House Minority Leader Jeffries blasts House GOP agenda, calls out Santos

House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on Capitol Hill Tuesday promoted the Democrat’s legislative agenda “on issues that the American people care about” and asks Republicans to work together on fighting for everyday Americans.

Watch Jeffries’ remarks in the player above.

“House Democrats are here to fight for everyday Americans,” Jeffries told reporters during his weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol.

“Republicans continue to spend their time fighting each other for power, position and over personality. It’s our hope that we can find common ground,” he said. “We continue to extend the hand of partnership to our colleagues on the other side of the aisle, but implore them to focus on issues that the American people care about. Let’s work together.”

Jeffries criticized the House GOP for having an agenda in the 118th Congress that is anchored in impeachment and investigation and focused on witch hunts but not the causes that support working families.

The House Democratic leader from New York was asked about the state and local Republican leaders in his state who have called for the immediate resignation of their new GOP congressman George Santos, who is facing multiple investigations by prosecutors over his personal and campaign finances and lies about his resume and family heritage.

“The spectacle that is George Santos speaks for itself. He’s a complete and total fraud,” Jeffries said. “It’s clear to me that George Santos is not fit to serve in the United States Congress.”

The denunciation by local Republicans amps up the pressure on Republicans in Congress to rebuke or sideline Santos.

Meanwhile, the White House says documents with classified markings from President Joe Biden’s time as vice president were found at his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

The disclosure comes days after word that sensitive documents were also found at the office of Biden’s former Washington institute.

Richard Sauber, a special counsel to the president, says that after the initial documents were found by Biden’s personal lawyers, they examined other locations where records might have been shipped after Biden left the vice presidency in 2017.

Sauber said the Department of Justice was “immediately notified” after the documents were found in Wilmington and that department lawyers have taken custody of the records.

Addressing the matter Jeffries said he had “full faith and credit in President Biden.”

And added, “I believe that he’s doing everything to take the appropriate steps to determine what happened and how to move forward in a responsible fashion. And I’m confident that he will continue to do so.”