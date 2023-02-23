Republican Rep. Tom Cole discusses debt ceiling and issues facing a divided Congress

Every second, the U.S. falls about $43,000 deeper into debt. Lawmakers will need to raise the country’s borrowing limit in the coming months to avoid a catastrophic financial fallout at home and around the world. Republican Rep. Tom Cole is vice chairman of the House Appropriations Committee and chair of the House Rules Committee. He joined Geoff Bennett to discuss the debate.

