Republican Sen. Rob Portman discusses his support for bill to protect same-sex marriage

The U.S. Senate is pushing off voting on a bill to protect same-sex marriage until after the midterms. The Respect for Marriage Act already passed the House with support from dozens of Republicans, but Senate negotiators could not get the ten GOP votes needed to pass the bill. Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, one of the key supporters of the plan, joined Lisa Desjardins to discuss the delay.

