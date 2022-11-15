Republicans on the state of the party and Trump’s role in it

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Live data on national races for Senate, House and state governors
Leave your feedback
Disappointing midterm outcomes for Republicans prompted the party to question its future and its leaders. Nearly all of former President Trump's hand-picked candidates in key races were defeated, but he may soon announce another run for the White House. Republican strategist Barrett Marson and Daniel McCarthy joined Laura Barrón-López to discuss the Republican party and Trump's role in it.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: