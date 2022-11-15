Give to PBS NewsHour now
while all gifts are MATCHED!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

Republicans on the state of the party and Trump’s role in it

Audio

Disappointing midterm outcomes for Republicans prompted the party to question its future and its leaders. Nearly all of former President Trump's hand-picked candidates in key races were defeated, but he may soon announce another run for the White House. Republican strategist Barrett Marson and Daniel McCarthy joined Laura Barrón-López to discuss the Republican party and Trump's role in it.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: