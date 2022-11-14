Republican leadership on Capitol Hill in flux after midterm results

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Live data on national races for Senate, House and state governors
Leave your feedback
Lawmakers return to Capitol Hill after a drawn-out midterm battle for power. Democrats kept control in the upper chamber, but a Georgia runoff will determine if they gain a seat or return to a 50-50 Senate. The balance of power in the House is still pending as several races are still being counted. All of this has put several key leadership issues in flux for Republicans. Lisa Desjardins reports.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: