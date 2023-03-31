Republicans rally around Trump after indictment over hush-money payments

Laura Barrón-López:

So, on that security that New York P.D. is ramping up, Marjorie Taylor Greene, a big ally of Trump, a House Republican, said that she's headed to New York on Tuesday for the arraignment.

She tweeted that today, saying that she's going to be going there and calling for protests, also calling it a witch-hunt in her tweet. That also comes, Amna, as FOX's Tucker Carlson, on air, as he's talking about the indictment, is telling his viewers that it's probably not a good time for them to get rid of their AR-15s.

And it also comes as Trump and a number of his allies have been using dog whistle attacks, antisemitic attacks against — when they attack DA Alvin Bragg by saying that he is backed by George Soros, who is Jewish.

And I spoke to a researcher at the Soufan Center, which tracks extremism. They track some 32 sites across the web. And they — he told me that the violent rhetoric right now on those platforms is lukewarm compared to January 6, so it's not as intense. But they are concerned because of the fact that it can just take one bad after, the way we saw in Ohio after the Mar-a-Lago raid where there was an attack on the FBI.

And so they are tracking that and very concerned about the potential for more violence.