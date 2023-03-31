The legal and political fallout of Trump’s indictment

Andrea Bernstein:

So the discussion has centered around falsification of business records, which, in New York, can be an E felony punishable with jail time of up to four years.

Now, of course, that infrequently is applied in these kinds of white-collar cases. But it is a felony in New York. It is a serious charge. And the allegation, and what the DEA has been looking at is, we know from Michael Cohen that he paid money to Stormy Daniels. We know from records that the prosecution in that case released that they were the — that hush money payment was reimbursed by Donald Trump, and that Trump's company referred to it as a legal retainer, which it was not.

What is being investigated is Trump's alleged role in all of this. And by the fact that there's an indictment, it appears that the DA believes there is sufficient evidence to prove that Mr. Trump orchestrated this scheme of calling something a legal retainer that was actually, as Michael Cohen has described it, a sort of last-ditch effort, successful, as Cohen described it, to save Mr. Trump's 2016 election bid at that time.

And, of course, this all came out after the "Access Hollywood" tape, just when within weeks of that. So that is the question that I think we will be seeing be laid out in these legal procedures is, what did Mr. Trump do to keep this testimony from coming forward? And what kind of arrangements did he make?

So all of that remains a question, of course. And then, before any of that happens, we certainly expect Mr. Trump's team to try to get the appeals courts in New York to throw out the indictment. So there will certainly be legal maneuvering in this case starting very quickly, I would imagine.