Republicans work to thwart state constitutional amendments protecting reproductive rights

Laura Barron-Lopez:

Republican legislators in multiple states have proposed measures that would make it harder for voters to change state constitutions.

That includes Ohio, where, last night, lawmakers scheduled an August special election for a resolution that would require future amendments to receive 60 percent of the vote to be adopted. That's ahead of a pro-abortion rights effort heading to the November ballot. A similar bill is moving through Missouri's legislature.

To discuss, I'm joined by Karen Kasler of the Ohio State House News Bureau and "NewsHour" communities reporter Gabrielle Hays, who is based in Missouri.

Ladies, thanks for joining.

Karen, I want to start with you.

Currently, Ohio requires 50 percent of the vote for ballot initiatives to be reached. This measure would change that to 60 percent of the vote for the state Constitution to be changed. It also requires a number of other things, like increasing the signatures from 88 counties — excuse me — from 44 counties to 88 counties.

Why are Republicans doing this right now and why an August special election?

Karen Kasler, Ohio Public Radio and Television: Well, they say that they're doing this, first of all, to protect Ohio's Constitution from big money out-of-state special interests. That's the line that we have been hearing since this discussion started.

But one of the sponsors of the House version of the resolution made it clear in a memo to his fellow Republican lawmakers that this was about possible amendments coming forward on abortion and gerrymandering, gerrymandering relating to Ohio's congressional and legislative map being ruled unconstitutionally gerrymandered last year.

This November election that reproductive rights amendment is definitely something that they're looking toward, and they want to get a vote and that 60 percent threshold in place before voters see that — that amendment in November.