Rescue and recovery efforts underway in Kentucky, other states hit by tornadoes

William Brangham:

You are absolutely right, Judy.

I mean, I don't even know if this video that we have been filming conveys How bad the destruction is. We are in the town of Mayfield right now. And it is like an angry, vengeful giant tore through this community, smashing buildings, tearing down power lines, uprooting trees, throwing cars.

We saw a car yesterday that no one in the given neighborhood knew where that car had come from. It had traveled on the wind that far. I talked to a guy today who was a civilian contractor in Iraq. And he said: Of all the bombings campaigns I saw, none of the devastation looked like it looks here in Kentucky.

So it is just a — it's really hard to put into words what this community is going through and how they are trying to bounce back from that.

There is, of course, an army of volunteers and officials and people trying to put the power lines back up and put Christmas trees and wreathes back on the doors. But it is a very, very scary proposition for a lot of them.

I talked with a local county commissioner named Tyler Goodman earlier today. Here is how he described the road ahead.