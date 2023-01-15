Researchers look for link between air pollution and brain disease

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
New studies are raising public health concerns about the effect on air pollution on our brains. Researchers are trying to figure out how much, and to what extent, airborne contaminants are linked to neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Dr. Deborah Cory-Slechta from the University of Rochester Medical Center joins Jeffrey Brown to discuss the findings so far.
