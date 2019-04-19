Responding to Mueller report, Russia dismisses sweeping evidence of interference

Ryan Chilcote:

I think he will read it. I think that's a fair assumption.

After all, he was in the KGB. He did run Russia's intelligence services. That's exactly what you're supposed to do in intelligence and counterintelligence work, is learn what your adversary or your rival knows about you and learn how they learned it.

There's an awful lot of very specific allegations or evidence in that Mueller report. And, of course, he's going to want to know all of that, I would have thought. In addition to that, of course, while the Russians may feel that this might absolve President Trump of some wrongdoing, they will realize that their troubles are probably not over.

There are at least a couple of bills right now in the U.S. Congress that could lead to more sanctions being imposed against Russia. So, it's not just the Russian president that will be interested in reading this report. I have spoken with several Russian businessmen since the report came out, and they all start the conversation by saying to me, "Hey, Ryan, am I in there?"

Because they're concerned that they, too, could be sanctioned if they are in the report, and that, of course, would be bad for business.