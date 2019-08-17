Retired cop guides Arizona seniors as medical cannabis coach

Bill Meeks:

Born in Arizona Safford, moved to Tucson when I just a little guy, CDO high school we moved up where I met Dorothy and went to school. I made all city as a high school football player, had a pro try out of the Canadian Football League decided by about age 21 I was about as broken as you can imagine. I mean physically I was a wreck. I started with the sheriff's department in 1978 work the streets was with the undercover narcotics team, worked my way from the streets all the way up to Assistant Chief and in 1984 I was in a really bad car wreck on duty, back was hurt really bad but nobody diagnosed it for 20 years. So I went into my doctor I said doc I can't do this anymore and he said, "you're retired." And that was the first time I got a prescription. This is what I took every day of my life just for pain. We came up with a nickname for the guy that took that pie. We called him morphine Bill and morphine Bill was a jerk. I'd be in bed 12 to 14 hours a day and then sit on the couch for the rest of the day eating pills. My boys came down from Washington and they said, "Dad this this has got to stop." I said "What do I do." They held up a newspaper and said medical marijuana. We dare you to research it. And I laughed at him. Do you really picture your dad an ex-cop, a Mormon boy. I don't drink I don't smoke, I don't do anything. You really picture me smoking a doobie?