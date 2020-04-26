Revisiting a doctor on the front line of the pandemic

Dr. Alexis Langsfeld:

So when I'm dressed in my PPE, I'm wearing a big mask, which is extremely tight on my face. You can see now I'm wearing a like a bandage, a silicone bandage, which protects my nose because I was getting a pressure sore and it's tight all the way around your face. And then over top of that, you wear a regular surgical mask and then you have. I wear like a small pair of safety goggles which are close to my eyes and protect from any particulate getting into my eyes. And then I wear a face shield. And between all of those layers, being able to actually see somebody's space through the reflections and being able to hear their voice and be able to see their eyes. I mean, I literally now have my name written across the top of my visor and try and make sure that my I.D. is showing because people can't even tell it's me.

The one other thing that's really hard for me is that the one thing that compromises my mask is if I smile too big and I'm. And I like to smile. So if I smile, I I compromise my mask and my safety. But I often see people looking at me like, what's under there? You know, it takes away a lot of the humanity of our interaction. It's so hard because I can't give them any of the visual cues of reassurance.