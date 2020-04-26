How the coronavirus is delaying life-altering surgeries

Dr. Sander Florman:

For the patients that we're transplanting now and that we wanted to continue to be able to transplant their mortality risk without transplant is upwards of 80 or 90 percent at one month. So when you start to put it in that perspective, you start to get an understanding of why we were so committed to being able to still offer that. In order to continue providing transplants, the hospital created a covid-19 negative ICU. Patients are tested for the virus before they undergo a transplant. But there has been one change: for now organs are coming almost exclusively from deceased donors. It probably wasn't right to do living donors, because while the recipients are willing to take a lot of risk, even unknown risk, it was, didn't seem fair to put that on a donor. Somebody who's completely healthy doesn't need the operation and is only doing it because they're trying to save someone's life.

The change means fewer organs are available. Across the u.S. Transplants are about 40 percent. As for using equipment to provide life sustaining services for a transplant patient instead of someone with covid-19. Now, we have not run out of ventilators here. So the idea that maybe we're using one of these ventilators for one of these patients and not offering it to somebody else isn't accurate.