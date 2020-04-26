Louisville musicians make a song for the city amid crisis

Jecorey 1200 Arthur:

So from for me, as a black American who descends from slavery, who is the most impacted group of this pandemic, my ancestors used to sing spirituals to to reflect the sorrow, but also give hope for tomorrow. So when I write music, it's in my DNA and I use it to reflect the times that we're going through at that moment. And this song was no different. New start for those who done time. No time to play this weak, not time to say this sweet, everybody stay away six feet, otherwise we might lay six feet. Woo! We gonna need ya'll to get ready. We need each other when the day comes, lift up my city like Teddy, bridge water or Abrams!