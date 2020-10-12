Rick Gates on the Mueller probe and why current ‘polls are wrong’

William Brangham:

Republican consultant Rick Gates spent a career in politics, but few outside the beltway knew of him before he joined the Trump campaign.

After pleading guilty to two federal charges, Gates became a key witness for special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference.

Gates is out with a new book now. It's called "Wicked Game: An Insider's Story on How Trump Won, Mueller Failed, and America Lost."

Among the book's revelations, Donald Trump wanted his daughter Ivanka to be his running mate. But Gates' main argument is that he was a pawn used to get to his former boss Paul Manafort and ultimately President Trump, and that this probe contributed to the poisoning of our politics.

Rick Gates joins me now.

Thank you very much for being here.

Before we turn to your book specifically, I'd love to talk a little bit about this current election. And there are a lot of people, Republicans and Democrats, who listen to what the president is saying about the election, the way he's casting doubt on the voting process, the way he's alleging widespread fraud where fraud does not exist, where he's talking about not respecting the outcome of the election.

From your knowledge of the president in your time with him, does — do you think that the president understands that many people see that kind of language as dangerous and deeply undemocratic?