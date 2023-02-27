Rise of sports betting brings concerns some colleges are too involved in its promotion

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Paul Solman
Ryan Connelly Holmes
We are weeks away from college basketball’s March Madness and billions of dollars worth of wagers on the games. As more states legalize sports betting, Paul Solman reports on the increasing concern that some colleges are too involved in its promotion. This story is a partnership with the Shirley Povich Center for Sports and the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism.
Paul Solman has been a business, economics and occasional art correspondent for the PBS NewsHour since 1985.
