Go big or go home: America’s multi-billion dollar sports betting business

Hari Sreenivasan:

It's Super Bowl weekend, which means that in addition to two teams playing for the NFL championship, it's also the biggest betting event of the year. 23 million people will wager an estimated $4.3 billion dollars on the game according to industry estimates.

Betting has always been part of sports – legal or not, but since the expansion of legal sports betting outside of Nevada in 2018. It's suddenly much more visible.

Just over the Hudson River from New York City, at the Fanduel Sportsbook at the Meadowlands in New Jersey, capacity is limited to 35 percent as a COVID precaution. But that doesn't mean that it's not busy.