Rishi Sunak selected as United Kingdom’s third prime minister this year

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Malcolm Brabant
Malcolm Brabant
Leave your feedback
For the second time in a matter of weeks, the people of the United Kingdom are about to get a new prime minister. The governing Conservatives selected Rishi Sunak to replace Liz Truss who was forced out following a catastrophic budget. The 42-year-old is the first prime minister of color and the first of Indian descent. Malcolm Brabant reports from Brighton, England.
Judy Woodruff:
The people of the United Kingdom are about to get a new prime minister for the second time in a matter of weeks. And this one will make history just by taking the job.
That's after the selection process came to a sudden conclusion today. Malcolm Brabant reports from Brighton, England.
(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)
Malcolm Brabant:
He is the first prime minister of color, the first of Indian descent. Aged 42, former Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak is now the youngest leader of the United Kingdom in more than 200 years.
Rishi Sunak, Incoming British Prime Minister:
It is the greatest privilege of my life to be able to serve the party I love.
He is also Britain's third prime minister this year, after Boris Johnson resigned amid scandals and Liz Truss was forced out following a catastrophic budget.
Sunak's perceived financial acumen will be severely tested as he tackles inflation and soaring energy prices.
Rishi Sunak:
There is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge. We now need stability and unity. And I will make it my utmost priority to bring my party and our country together.
His two opponents, Boris Johnson and Penny Mordaunt, couldn't muster enough support from Conservative lawmakers. And they conceded to Sunak, making him prime minister by default.
For many Tory members, Sunak is to blame for Johnson's demise after resigning as Treasury chief. That political turbulence has caused the Labor Party to call for general elections. But Sunak said today that won't happen. Sunak may portray himself as a fiscal savior. But he was in charge of Britain's pocketbook at the start of the recent economic downturn.
Angela Rayner is deputy leader of the opposition Labor Party.
Angela Rayner, Labor Party Deputy Leader:
Rishi Sunak was the chancellor where we have seen low growth. And families are really worried about the cost of living That they face and have heard nothing from Rishi Sunak.
At a time of severe hardship for millions of Britons, Sunak's personal wealth grates with many.
Sunak's wife, who was embroiled in a tax scandal last spring, is widely believed to be richer than the king. As Treasury chief, Sunak masterminded programs like Eat Out to Help Out to support businesses hurting during the pandemic. But his economic gravitas faces even tougher tests as he moves into Number 10.
From an international perspective, the most important thing about Rishi Sunak's appointment is that, after seven weeks of bizarre volatility, Britain is once again going to be perceived as a stable nation. The incompetence of his predecessor, Liz Truss, was extremely damaging for the British economy. At times, Britain was being compared to Greece and Italy at the height of their financial troubles.
And so Rishi Sunak's prime objective is to restore confidence in brand Britain, in both its economy and its general reputation. Although there is unhappiness in the opposition ranks that there is not going to be a general election, there is at least recognition that there is now an adult in Number 10 Downing Street.
Those views were reflected among people promenading in the autumn dusk.
Jane McGowan, Teacher:
It will be nice to get a bit of stability back to the country. I think he was a very good chancellor of the exchequer, and he did lots of really good things during COVID and lockdown. I think he could be a very safe pair of hands.
Ian, Brighton Resident:
We have gone through so much turmoil in the past year, and then to have all the controversy with the Conservative Party falling apart at the seams, we definitely need a general election.
His win comes on an important day for Hindus, Diwali, The festival of Light. A practicing Hindu, Sunak lit candles outside Downing Street on this day two years ago. Many in India see his leadership as an important milestone.
Manoj Garg, Businessman (through translator):
If a person with Indian heritage becomes the prime minister of Britain, the same Britain which ruled us for so many years, then it is a moment of pride for the whole of India.
Back in London, Sunak is set to meet with King Charles, the final formal step before assuming office.
For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm Malcolm Brabant in Brighton, England.
Watch the Full Episode
Malcolm Brabant is a special correspondent for the PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: