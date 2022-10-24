Rishi Sunak selected as United Kingdom’s third prime minister this year

Malcolm Brabant:

At a time of severe hardship for millions of Britons, Sunak's personal wealth grates with many.

Sunak's wife, who was embroiled in a tax scandal last spring, is widely believed to be richer than the king. As Treasury chief, Sunak masterminded programs like Eat Out to Help Out to support businesses hurting during the pandemic. But his economic gravitas faces even tougher tests as he moves into Number 10.

From an international perspective, the most important thing about Rishi Sunak's appointment is that, after seven weeks of bizarre volatility, Britain is once again going to be perceived as a stable nation. The incompetence of his predecessor, Liz Truss, was extremely damaging for the British economy. At times, Britain was being compared to Greece and Italy at the height of their financial troubles.

And so Rishi Sunak's prime objective is to restore confidence in brand Britain, in both its economy and its general reputation. Although there is unhappiness in the opposition ranks that there is not going to be a general election, there is at least recognition that there is now an adult in Number 10 Downing Street.

Those views were reflected among people promenading in the autumn dusk.