Lebanon’s refugees use technology to fight food insecurity

Chris Livesay:

Sustainability is at the heart of WFP's innovation goals, which aim to use technology and digital approaches to advance beyond traditional forms of providing food aid. There are 1.5 million displaced Syrians living in Lebanon, but there are no official "refugee camps" — they live throughout the country. Some live in urban environments, like this apartment where Al Masalmeh lives with his mother while others live in tents.

So many have fled here that roughly one out of every four people in Lebanon is a refugee. And with the unemployment rate for the Lebanese themselves hovering around 25 percent. The government has made it illegal for refugees to work in most sectors.