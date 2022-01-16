Rising temperatures, dying cattle: Iraq is reeling from climate change

Simona Foltyn:

The marshes only span 2,000 square miles today, a 75 percent reduction compared to their original size.

This is what the marshlands increasingly look like – cracked soil, and bone dry reeds. And even though we're now in November, which is supposed to be the onset of the rainy season, water levels continue to decline. Life here is simply no longer sustainable.

More than half the households here have lost cattle this year due to lack of water, according to a survey carried out by the Norwegian Refugee Council. Dhuhriya Saquir and her family used to keep 20 water buffalos, but that number has dropped to four over the past few years. Their animals refuse to drink the polluted water, which means herders like Dhuriya are forced to buy drinking water to keep them alive.

Dhuhriya Saquir, buffalo herder: Taking care of the buffalos is really making us tired. They are not coming back to us. We go looking for them, but even the boat cannot float after them anymore because there's no water. Then we find them dead, stuck in the mud.