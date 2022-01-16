States redraw districts ahead of midterms

Hari Sreenivasan:

It's 2022, which means midterm elections are now less than a year away. And in state legislatures around the country and in almost every congressional district, those elections are being held in newly drawn districts.

Despite delays in gathering data caused by the pandemic, the first phase of redistricting – where states use updated population counts to redraw legislative maps – is now nearly complete.

We wanted to check in on how that process has played out around the country. But first an update from Michigan.

Last September, we brought you a report about the state's inaugural independent redistricting commission. This bipartisan group of citizens has just approved legislative maps in a state that remains deeply divided politically.

NewsHour Weekend's Christopher Booker has this update.