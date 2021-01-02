Rufus Wainwright’s on his unique audio autobiography “Road Trip Elegies”

Michael Hill:

The Grammy awards are coming up this month — those of course are the record industry's highest honors for a wide variety of musical styles plus other audio achievements.

But there's no category for music and dialogue on online audio services…which brings us to a recent release by a musician – Rufus Wainwright — who has found a unique way to tell the story — or at least a story –of his life.

NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Tom Casciato has more.