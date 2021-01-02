2020 in review: covering race, equity, and some not-so-brief press briefings

Zachary Green:

Mm-hmm. Yeah, I grew up in western Massachusetts, in Berkshire County. It is a beautiful place to grow up. It's very rural. You know, it's– you know, it's exactly what you think of when you think of quintessential New England. One thing that happened this year that really caught my attention was that my home town of Great Barrington, Massachusetts, which is a town of like a few thousand people, had a– had a very well attended Black Lives Matter demonstration of about a thousand people, which is, you know, that's a huge chunk of the population to come out and protest in favor of Black Lives Matter.

But it also sort of made me think, well, what does that mean in the context of everything else that goes on there? Because Berkshire County is a very white place. But there is– there has always been a Black population living there. I really wanted to reexamine, you know, what it was like for other people who didn't look like me growing up where I grew up.