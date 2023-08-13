Rural Montana factory closure disrupts local economy, farming community

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Stan Parker, Montana PBS
Farming can be an uncertain endeavor, at the mercy of the weather, pests and blight. But another sometimes unexpected factor for farmers around the country are the business decisions at the companies they rely on. In one small Montana community, the closure of a sugar beet processing plant is upending the area’s farmers and economy. Stan Parker of Montana PBS reports.
