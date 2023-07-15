Rural shortages lead to worsened ambulance deserts and delayed medical care

Nearly 4.5 million Americans live in “ambulance deserts” — in a medical crisis, they have to wait as long as 25 minutes or more for an emergency medical crew to arrive. Nick Nudell, president of the American Paramedic Association, joins Ali Rogin to discuss what’s causing these shortages and what’s at stake for people in these regions.

