Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on war in Ukraine and the Russian threat

Judy Woodruff:

We return to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The tiny nation of Estonia shares a 180-mile border with Russia. During World War II, the Soviet Union occupied the country. And when the Soviet Union collapsed, Estonia regained its independence. Now it is a NATO and a European Union member on the front line facing Russia.

For more on how it is responding to the war in Ukraine, I spoke with the Estonia's prime minister, Kaja Kallas, earlier today.

Prime Minister Kallas, thank you very much for joining us.

At the moment we're speaking, the Russian Defense Ministry is saying there will be significant military pullbacks in the north of Ukraine, around Kyiv and other areas.

What do you make of this?

Kaja Kallas, Prime Minister of Estonia: First of all, they haven't told the truth before, so we have to be very skeptical if they are telling the truth now.

But if they are telling the truth, then it means that they are struggling because Ukrainians are fighting really, really hard, and they are assessing that they can't take Kyiv.

But we must understand that, if we look at the map, they have progress in very many areas of Ukraine, and they have not pulled back from Ukraine. So, the aggression is still there.