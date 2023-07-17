Russia ends grain export deal with Ukraine, raising fears about global food security

David Milliband, President, International Rescue Committee:

Well, this is a callous move that has been condemned by the U.N. secretary-general for a very simple reason.

It piles agony upon risk for some of the most vulnerable communities in the world. And the impact is twofold. One is obvious and direct. For example, in East Africa, one of the most stricken regions when it comes to food malnutrition and hunger, 80 percent of their grain supplies come from Russia or Ukraine.

But there's also an indirect impact which I think is very important for your viewers to understand. That's the impact on global food prices. We all know, in the United States or in the U.K., food inflation, food price inflation has been real, but it's twice as high, 40 percent over the last year, in countries that are most at risk of famine and malnutrition.

And given that there are 50 million people in East Africa alone who are at the highest levels of U.N. food insecurity, this is a really dark and dangerous moment for them.