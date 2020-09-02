Russia ‘launders’ disinformation by using fake personas, U.S. writers

Ben Nimmo:

In this case, what you — happened was an operation that was built around a Web site called Peace Data, which published in English and Arabic.

And on the Peace Data Web site, it named its member of staff, its editor, its editorial assistants. And all of those were fake personas. They had all been invented by the operators behind this particular network. They all had fake profile pictures which had been generated by A.I.

But what they were doing was, rather than using these fake personas to write stories themselves, they used them to then contact freelance journalists from around the world, including in the United States, and say, would you like to write for us? Can you send us stories?

And they — it seems that they hired quite a few different journalists in different countries to write stories which then went on the Web site. And then the operation itself had accounts on Facebook and Twitter. It had personas on LinkedIn.

And it would use these social media accounts to try and plant the stories in front of receptive audiences. So, for example, on Facebook, once the operation had got freelances to write the stories that it was interested in, it would use its own Facebook accounts to post into groups that it thought would be particularly important targets.

And the kind of groups that it was targeting were very much progressive groups. There were groups that focused on Democratic socialism. There were groups that focused on DemExit. There were some environmental groups in the mix.

But you can see that the process was, get somebody else to write the story, so it looks authentic. And then you use the fake accounts to drop it in front of the communities that you're trying to target.