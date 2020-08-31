Russia propagates pro-regime propaganda as crackdown continues in Belarus

Simon Ostrovsky:

The embattled leader's birthday was all jeering, not cheering, Sunday. Even still, demonstrators did bring gifts, a funeral wreath and a coffin. One man marked the day dressed as the Angel of Death.

Despite intimidation and threats, the Belarusians people have continued to protest. And this is exactly what the authorities here don't want you to see, because, over the last week they have arrested dozens of journalists. Many have had their credentials revoked and many have been sent out of the country altogether.

Belarus ordered a sweeping crackdown on the media in the lead-up to Sunday's march. These were the scenes last week when some 50 journalists were taken into custody as they covered demonstrations in the capital, Minsk. Nineteen reporters were stripped of their government press cards, the foreigners among them expelled, according to the Belarus Press Club.

Arrests of ordinary rally-goers also continued. A video shared on social media depicts the moment a protester attempting to escape police was dragged off of a bus. In all, close to 500 people were detained last week, according to Belarus' Interior Ministry.

It's all part of Lukashenko's struggle to hold on to power after he declared himself the winner of an August 9 presidential election, rejected as a fraud by the opposition, the U.S., and the E.U.

One major power has, however, offered Lukashenko assistance.