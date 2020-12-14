Russia seen as likely culprit in major U.S. cyberattack. How widespread was it?

Nick Schifrin:

Judy, the victims include the very agency designed to protect the country from cyberattack.

The Department of Homeland Security, Treasury and Commerce were breached between March and May, when they downloaded an update to network administration software called SolarWinds that, unbeknownst to them, had been infected with malicious code.

The hacks were only discovered recently. And in the last few days, government agencies and companies around the world by the thousands have rushed to figure out whether they were victims as well. And officials tell "PBS NewsHour" they suspect Russian intelligence.

To discuss this, we're joined by Dmitri Alperovitch, co-founder of the Silverado Policy Accelerator, a Washington-based think tank.

Dmitri Alperovitch, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

How widespread is this? And how did it happen?