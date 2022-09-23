Russia stages sham referenda in Ukraine as U.N. says it finds new evidence of war crimes

Nick Schifrin
Nick Schifrin

Teresa Cebrian Aranda

In an escalation of the war, Moscow launched what the U.S. and others call illegal referenda in the Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine. Meanwhile, the United Nations said it has found new evidence of war crimes and many Russians appear to be fleeing the country instead of signing up for a new military draft. Nick Schifrin reports.

