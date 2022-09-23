Russia stages sham referenda in Ukraine as U.N. says it finds new evidence of war crimes

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Nick Schifrin
Teresa Cebrian Aranda
In an escalation of the war, Moscow launched what the U.S. and others call illegal referenda in the Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine. Meanwhile, the United Nations said it has found new evidence of war crimes and many Russians appear to be fleeing the country instead of signing up for a new military draft. Nick Schifrin reports.
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
