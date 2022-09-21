Biden asks global leaders to counter Russia as Putin calls more troops to Ukraine

Judy Woodruff:

We have two lead stories tonight. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates to their highest level in 14 years, in a move to fight inflation.

But we begin with the largest escalation of the war in Ukraine since the Russia invasion. Overnight, Russia's President Vladimir Putin announced a draft of hundreds of thousands of military reservists. President Biden and the world are responding today at the annual U.N. General Assembly.

Nick Schifrin is in New York, and he begins our coverage.