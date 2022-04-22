Russian forces pick through the remains of destroyed Ukrainian towns

Willem Marx:

The last few Ukrainian fighters are bunkered down in a steel plant by the sea. Russian forces say they will no longer try to storm that facility, but instead will besiege it.

British officials say it's likely Russia prefers simply to surround it to free up their forces for operations elsewhere. On social media channels, pro-Kremlin propagandists embedded with the Russian army publish videos they say show troops moving east, away from Mariupol. But military analysts say Russian forces in the city suffered substantially, and Moscow may struggle to redeploy rapidly to other battle fronts.

One Russian commander talked of fresh territorial ambitions in the south of Ukraine, suggesting a new access route to Transnistria, a pro-Russian enclave in neighboring Moldova. It's unclear if these comments reflect official Kremlin policy.

Back east, meanwhile, Russian troops continue their assault on the Donbass, overnight, a hospital near Donetsk damaged under direct shell fire. In the city of Rubizhne, broken boulevards bear the scars of conflict, a cultural center crushed by artillery. In a basement beneath it, a dozen of the city's residents shelter together.

Liudmila said she fled her home after the shells began to fall.

Liudmila , Rubizhne Resident (through translator): It was raining. The roof was leaking. The plaster and wallpaper fell off, a constant draft. It is impossible to live in our houses, no gas, no light, no water.